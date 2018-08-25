WATCH: ODU’s Heinicke goes airborne, into the end zone for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC – One rush. One yard. One score to remember.

Taylor Heinicke, the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion University football history, used his legs – not his arm to find the end zone in Friday’s 25-14 victory vs. New England. Early in the third quarter of his Panthers’ preseason victory vs. the two-time defending AFC Champions, Heinicke launches himself towards the pylon to score on 4th down and goal from the one yard line.

For the second straight week, Heinicke serves as the top option behind Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. For the game, Heinicke completes 5-of-6 passes for 46 yards. His one yard touchdown run was his only carry of the night.

In three games this preseason, the 25 year-old is 17-of-24 passing for 255 yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown.

Watch the highlight here.