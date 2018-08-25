Virginia State Police searching for elderly Spotsylvania County man

The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert early Saturday morning after a Spotsylvania County man went missing.

The Senior Alert was issued at 12:59 a.m. for 88-year-old James Oliver Tyson, who was last seen in Bath County Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Tyson is operating a red 2007 Chevrolet pickup with Virginia plates, and is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 210 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

If located, please contact Virginia State Police dispatch at 1-540-829-7767.