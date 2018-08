The Virginia State Police have located a Spotsylvania County man who had been missing.

The Senior Alert was issued at 12:59 a.m. for 88-year-old James Oliver Tyson, who was last seen in Bath County Friday at 3:30 p.m., before being located Sunday.

Tyson suffers from a cognitive impairment. Police worried his disappearance could have posed a credible threat to his health and safety, according to officials.