Virginia Beach Field House holds 5th annual ‘Kids Bash’ fitness event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Field House will hold the nation’s largest child-oriented fitness event, Kids Bash, this Saturday.

Kids Bash, according to the event’s website, was started due to “a lack of activity being seen in this generation of kids.” The event aims to show children that fitness can be fun and get them to unplug from their phones or game systems.

In the “Color War Games,” participants ages 6 through 16 are matched into color-based teams and compete against one another through games such as tug-of-war, football, relay races and capture the flag.

Each team will have a designated team captain that will award one of the team’s members a MVP ribbon at the end of the competition. The team that wins the entire competition will select one member to take home the KB Color Wars Trophy.

For younger children, games and activities include bounce houses, face painting and mini golf.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.