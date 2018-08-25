Two Pasquotank inmate assaults under investigation

Pasquotank Correction Institution officials are investigating after two inmate-on-inmate assaults that occurred Wednesday.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, an inmate was assaulted by another inmate with a homemade weapon and admitted to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and the hospital lists his condition as stable.

At approximately 5:18 p.m., another inmate was assaulted by another inmate with a homemade weapon. The injured inmate was transported to outside medical, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released back to the facility following treatment.

No staff or other offenders were injured during both incidents.

Both incidents are under internal investigation and local law enforcement was contacted. DPS is cooperating with local law enforcement and will seek criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assaults.