The Locker Room Show | August 24

Posted 12:42 am, August 25, 2018, by

Running back Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver live, comprehensive postgame coverage from the Redskins' 29-17 preseason defeat vs. Denver - a game broadcast LIVE on News 3. (Editor's note: Due to copyright restrictions, game video is unable to be posted on the web.) 