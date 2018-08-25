Operation Homefront hosts ‘Star-Spangled Babies Shower’ for military moms

YORKTOWN, Va. – Operation Homefront and 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union are teaming up to offer military spouses and service members a “Star-Spangled Babies Shower” to help military moms ease into their new role.

The event, held Saturday at the 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union in Yorktown, offers 50 military spouses and service members gifts for their babies as well as educational information on parenting.

“Due to deployments and frequent relocation, military parents-to-be often live far from their extended families and support systems,” a spokesperson for Operation Homefront said in a release. “And, like many new parents, they have questions, concerns and fears. The Star-Spangled Babies showers provide these new and expectant parents with early childhood education tips and a support system when loved ones are far away.”

The shower will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Only parents who have already registered may attend.