Mothers Against Drunk Driving honors Suffolk officers for high DUI arrest rates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 15th Annual Regional Law Enforcement Awards Dinner was held Thursday evening at The Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach to award local law enforcement officers and agencies for their work in curtailing drunk driving. The event was hosted by M.A.D.D. Southside and the Chesapeake Bay ASAP.

Among the many award recipients were two Suffolk Police Department Officers that were recognized for their high DUI arrest records.

Officer Clifton Sessoms was recognized during the ceremony for his 84 DUI arrests, and Officer John Lampe was recognized for his 48 DUI arrests.

Chief Thomas Bennett noted the following regarding the awards, “Officers Sessoms and Lampe are members of the Suffolk Police Department DUI Task Force Team. We are proud of their efforts to keep our City’s streets safe. This recognition by M.A.D.D. confirms these officers’ commitment to roadway safety.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) has been at the forefront of advocating for stricter DUI policies, and their mission since 1980 has been to stop drunk drivers, support victims of such crimes, and to prevent underage drinking. Statistically, every 48 minutes a fatality occurs involving a drunk driver.