Local funeral home holds Aretha Franklin memorial book signing

NORFOLK, Va. — A local funeral home hosted a memorial book signing for Aretha Franklin Saturday afternoon.

The event at the Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment in Norfolk was open to the community and those who attended wrote, shared and conversed about their memories of Franklin.

“Our whole day is dedicated to Aretha,” said Eric Vaughn, President of the Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment. “We wanna make sure we commemorate the life and legacy and the career of Aretha Franklin.”

The funeral home plans to send the book to Franklin’s funeral home in Detroit where it will be given to her sons.

Franklin’s funeral will be held next Friday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.