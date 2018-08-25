Gov. Northam reads proclamation, declares Aug. 25 “Bully Free Virginia Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — While in the Hampton Roads area, and before helping to throw out the first pitch at a Norfolk Tides game, Gov. Northam declared August 25 to be "Bully Free Virginia Day."

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize August 25, 2018, as BULLY FREE VIRGINIA DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens," said Northam at the end of the proclamation Saturday.

Shant'a Miller says she knows the pain of bullying all too well. She shared her story with News 3 on how one of her daughters was brutally attacked 5 years ago after school one day on the bus. She says her 11-year-old at the time was kicked in the head for 17 minutes straight.

“After that day, my daughter was having seizures from 5 out of 7 days a week for almost two and a half years," says Miller.

After many doctor visits, Miller took the initiative to start the campaign Parents Against Bullying Virginia.

Healing by helping, she says the campaign not only helps her and her family get through tough times, but it also provides an outlet for other victims of bullying going through the same, difficult time.

Here are signs to look out for:

depressive symptoms

wanting to avoid school

having lower academic achievement

experience headaches, backaches, stomach pain

sleep problems

poor appetite

bed-wetting

high levels of suicide thoughts

attempted suicide

