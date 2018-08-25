× First Warning Forecast: Heat continues to build into next week

It’s been a gorgeous beach day for the majority of the viewing area, but a few of us have had to deal with some wet weather unfortunately due to a little disturbance. We’ve had variable cloudiness today thanks to winds off the water. Winds will become light and variable tonight under partly cloudy skies. We could wake up to some patchy fog as our dewpoints will continue to rise overnight.

It will be warmer and more humid on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. It will feel like the low 90s with the humidity. Rain chances will remain slim once again.

High pressure continues to build westward into the beginning of the work week. This means we should stay nice, dry and hot. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds.

Even hotter and more humid on Tuesday. Heat index values will soar to the triple digits. Rain chances will continue to remain low. A very similar day on tap for Wednesday, but it will be just a bit warmer. Wednesday should be our warmest day of the week.

A cold front will move in Thursday and stall through the weekend. This will bring us a chance to see some showers and storms in the afternoon Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours

