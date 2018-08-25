Currituck County schedules mosquito spraying

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. – Personnel from Vector Disease Control plan to spray for mosquitoes in Currituck County during the evening August 28 through 30, according to a release by the Currituck County government.

Spray trucks will begin operating each day after dusk, weather permitting. Any resident who wishes to be placed on a “Do Not Spray” list may call 1-800-413-4445 to provide their address.

Free mosquito briquettes are still available at the Currituck Health Department and Corolla Library. Briquettes can be placed in standing water, where they release chemicals to kill mosquito larvae.