Chesapeake pastor honored as 2018 No Kid Hungry Summer Meals Hero

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With one and seven children facing hunger in the City of Chesapeake, a pastor from the Church at Hampton Roads is being honored for her work to feed those in her community.

Rev. Sarah Brown was honored recently, along with four others across the United States, as a 2018 No Kid Hungry Summer Meals Hero.

Along with being a lead pastor with her husband Joel Brown, Sarah Brown runs the No Kid Hungry summer program out of the church — a national program that strives to end child hunger in the US.

“She has a huge heart for the youth and her love and compassion for them cannot be ignored,” says Jenny Fetig with Healthy Chesapeake about Brown. ““She greets them with smiles and talks to them about their day and future plans.”

With many children from low-income families not in school during the summer, meals like the ones Brown provides to children in Chesapeake can go a long way toward curbing the one and six average of how many kids will face hunger nationally this year.

“Reaching kids during the summer months can be a tough nut to crack, but I’m so inspired by the work that’s happening in communities all across the country,” said Lisa Davis, Senior Director of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “Thanks to everyday heroes like the amazing folks we’re recognizing. Many more kids will return to school this fall well-nourished and ready to learn.”

No Kid Hungry and its partners focus on connecting kids to the national Summer Meals Program as a critical way to end childhood hunger.

To learn more about the organization No Kid Hungry, click here.