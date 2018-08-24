Williamsburg man who operated martial arts academy arrested for multiple sexual offenses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Williamsburg man who operated a martial arts academy in Newport News was arrested without incident Thursday night after being accused of multiple counts of sexual offense.

30-year-old Jeremy Allen Armstead was charged with four counts of abduction by force, intimidation or deception; five counts of rape or intercourse by force; four counts of sodomy by force or victim helplessness; a count of strangulation; and a count of indecent exposure.

Armstead is the owner and operator of Xtreme Dragon’s Black Belt Academy on Warwick Boulevard. Three juvenile victims attended the academy.

