Williamsburg-James City County Schools celebrates new school year with lip sync video

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Williamsburg-James City County Schools wants its students to have “the best day” on their first day back to school – and they’re proving it with a lip sync video.

The video, set to American Authors’ “Best Day of My Life,” features the superintendent, principals and staff of the school system preparing to welcome students back to school.

This lip sync video is inspired by the many made by police departments across the state – and the nation – including Norfolk, Hampton and Virginia Beach, whose lip sync videos went viral.