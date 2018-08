LANDOVER, Md. – Despite the second-highest rushing total among all active NFL players, Adrian Peterson appears to have some yards left in him.

Friday, in his debut with the Washington Redskins, running back Adrian Peterson excites the ‘Skins fan base with 56 yards on his first 11 carries (5.1 yards per rush).

Peterson, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection who signed with Redskins Monday, received the start at running back for Washington in its preseason tilt vs. Denver.