Virginia Wesleyan adds “SmartFlower” solar panel system to campus

Virginia Wesleyan University will become one of the nation’s first universities to install a new type of solar paneling system, the SmartFlower, Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The SmartFlower is an all-in-one solar system that rises and moves with the sun each day, allowing it to produce up to 40 percent more output than static solar paneling. More than 1,500 units have been installed worldwide.

VWU has been recognized locally, regionally, and nationally for its sustainability practices, and was selected for inclusion in the 2017 edition of The Princeton Review’s Guide to 375 Green Colleges. As a part of VWU’s continuing efforts on sustainability, the university decided to implement a clean energy system that would hold educational benefits as well.

With the SmartFlower, students will be able to learn in real time how the SmartFlower operates and how its power production rates compared to other solar systems.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony following the State of the University will be held behind the Greer Environmental Sciences Center.