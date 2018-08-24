Virginia Aquarium offers “Dolphin Discoveries” dolphin tours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Summer vacation might be winding down, but you can still take a break and get out on the water with Virginia Aquarium’s Dolphin Discoveries boat tour.

The 90-minute excursion, which departs daily, offers close-up observations of bottlenose dolphins, as well as discussions on dolphin behaviors and what is being done to conserve the species.

Guests should check in 30 minutes prior to the boat departure time at the dock adjacent to the Bay and Ocean Pavilion parking lot. Day-of tickets are available on site, but only if space allows.

Trips are subject to boating conditions but will not be canceled due to precipitation. The Aquarium recommends that attendees wear non-skid shoes, sunscreen and sunglasses.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $16 for children. Infant tickets are free, but must be included in reservations.