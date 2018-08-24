Vacant townhouse in Chesapeake damaged by fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – There were no injuries this morning following a fire that damaged a vacant townhouse in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake, according to a press release by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2700 block of Janice Lynn Court at 9:09 a.m. and arrived four minutes later. They found smoke coming from a two-story townhouse.

Upon entering the townhouse, firefighters located a fire on the second floor and extinguished it before it could spread to adjoining units.

The fire was brought under control at 9:23 a.m., and its cause is currently under investigation.