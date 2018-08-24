Two men sentenced in the Charlottesville beating of Suffolk man

RICHMOND, Va. – Two men received prison time for the 2017 beating of Suffolk man DeAndre Harris during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, according to the New York Times.

Jacob Goodwin, 23, and Alex Ramos, 34, received 8 and 6 years in prison respectively for their role in Harris’ beating, which was documented on social media.

20-year-old Deandre Harris told News 3 he went to the white nationalist rally in Emancipation Park to protest the gathering and ended up exchanging words with some who attended the rally.

Harris said he was attacked when he headed into a parking garage near the police station.

“As I fall down I’m getting beat by poles and signs and people are hitting me and kicking me,” said Harris. “I got eight staples in my head, I got a cut [above my eyebrow], a busted lip, I broke my wrist, (I have) a chipped tooth.”

Two other men, Daniel Borden and Tyler Davis, were also arrested in connection with the beating. Davis will face trial later this year, and Borden will be sentenced in October.

Full coverage: Charlottesville protest