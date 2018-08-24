Story about man urinating on 5-year-old girl was fabricated, officials say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of urinating on a child in Michigan and hurling racial slurs at her earlier this week has been cleared of all charges after Grand Rapids police and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office determined the story was fabricated.

Police say no charges will be filed against David Dean, 60, who was accused of urinating on a child earlier this week, according to WXMI.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, interviews with the child and other neighborhood children were conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interviews, it was determined that one of the children urinated on one of the others, and they made up the story to stay out of trouble.

The incident was first reported on Thursday and involved a 5-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Leonard Street NW.