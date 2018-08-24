Robin Leach, “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host, dead at 76, TMZ reports

LAS VEGAS – “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” show host, Robin Leach, died Friday morning at age 76, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Leach had been hospitalized since November after suffering a stroke while in Cabo San Lucas.

Leach had reportedly been in hospice care since Monday, after suffering a second stroke.

Leach hosted “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” from 1984 to 1995, giving viewers a look into the lives of popular entertainers, athletes and business moguls during the 80s and 90s.