Portsmouth magistrate arrested on possession charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Portsmouth magistrate is charged with possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Leslie VanOrden was arrested on August 13 in Chesapeake at the intersection of Bainbridge Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue.

VanOrden lives in Chesapeake, but has been a magistrate in Portsmouth for two years, court documents said.

During the time of the arrest, she knowingly or intentionally possessed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, “namely heroin,” according to Chesapeake General District Court documents.

Her attorney, Nathan Chapman told News 3, “the facts to support the case are still coming in and I look forward to making sure she’s treated fairly throughout the process.”

According to documents, VanOrden was released on a $4,000 bond on the same day she was arrested.

She is expected in court on November 30 for a preliminary hearing.