Portsmouth magistrate arrested on possession charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Portsmouth magistrate is charged with possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Leslie VanOrden

Leslie VanOrden was arrested on August 13 in Chesapeake at the intersection of Bainbridge Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue.

VanOrden lives in Chesapeake, but has been a magistrate in Portsmouth for two years, court documents said.

During the time of the arrest, she knowingly or intentionally possessed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, “namely heroin,” according to Chesapeake General District Court documents.

Her attorney, Nathan Chapman told News 3, “the facts to support the case are still coming in and I look forward to making sure she’s treated fairly throughout the process.”

According to documents, VanOrden was released on a $4,000 bond on the same day she was arrested.

She is expected in court on November 30 for a preliminary hearing.