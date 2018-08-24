Peterson shows promise, but ‘Skins, Smith sluggish in preseason loss to Broncos

LANDOVER, Md. – The second-to-last game on each NFL team’s preseason slate is often referred to as the ‘dress rehearsal’. After Friday’s performance, the Redskins may want to consider a costume change.

Washington was over matched by Denver Friday at FedEx Field, 29-17.

Newly signed running back Adrian Peterson provided optimism for fans of the burgundy and gold, as he rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries in his Redskins debut.

However, quarterback Alex Smith, after completing 4-of-6 passes in his Redskins debut last week vs. the Jets, goes just 3-of-8 for 33 yards.

The Redskins fall to 1-and-2 in the preseason. They’ll wrap-up their 2018 exhibition slate Thursday at Baltimore – in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3.