HAWTHORNE, California – One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Hawthorne, California, that has caused a tanker truck fire on the 105 Freeway, according to CBS Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles is reporting that the two-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. Friday.

The tanker truck – that is still on fire – exploded minutes after the crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the death to media outlets, including CBS Los Angeles.