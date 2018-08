NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man has been arrested after officers found him walking around outside in the nude.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Troy Drive at 3:40 p.m. in reference to a man walking around outside nude. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated that they saw 49-year-old Robert Wilett of the 100 block of Troy Drive walking around without clothes on.

Wilett was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.