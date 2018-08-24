New Treatment to prevent bone loss on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - People living with common inflammatory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis often need to turn to glucocorticoid medications (also known as corticosteroids) for long periods of time to help manage these conditions. We talk with a doctor about a treatment that helps to reduce bone loss side effects from these medications.