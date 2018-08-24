Navy to host hiring event for security positions

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you in need of a job?

The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) is looking to fill open civilian police officer positions for its Hampton Roads naval installations and will hold a security hiring event at Tidewater Community College’s Career Services Center in Virginia Beach. The event will take place on Friday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tentative job offers will be made on the spot for qualified, eligible applicants.

Applicants are asked to bring a current resume in narrative format, a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or college transcripts (if applicable; a college degree is not necessary to apply). Applicants who are given a tentative job offer will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening, background investigation, medical evaluation and a physical agility test.

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible:

Be at least 21 years of age

Have at least 6 months of general work experience

Be a U.S. citizen

Have no felony convictions

Be able to obtain a secret security clearance

Federal police officer salaries for open positions range from $26,857-$40,653 will full benefits. Salaries listed may vary based on hired position and potential overtime opportunities.

TCC Virginia Beach Campus’ Student Center is located at 1700 College Crescent. The hiring event will take place on the 3rd floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room.