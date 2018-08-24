Murder charge certified to grand jury for Newport News man accused of killing girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man had the first-degree murder charge against him certified to grand jury Friday.

Lawrence Smith, 43, faces the charge after 39-year-old Laquita Ball died from multiple stab wounds allegedly caused by Smith.

Smith was taken into custody at a gas station in York County after one of his family members called the York County Sheriff’s Office to arrange for him to turn himself in.

In court papers, obtained by News 3, Smith told police he overheard his girlfriend, Ball, talking to another man on the phone. He said he told police he decided to confront her. That’s when he admits to going in the kitchen and grabbing a knife. Court papers say Smith told police he “only wanted to scare her.”

In the criminal complaint, Smith said he followed Ball in the bathroom and pushed her in the shower. Court papers say Smith says he then “poked her” with the knife at least two times. He said the knife then broke. Smith said he then pushed past Ball’s son and left the apartment on foot.