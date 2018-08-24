India Kager’s family finishes calling witnesses in Virginia Beach Police wrongful death lawsuit trial

The family of India Kager has finished calling witnesses in their wrongful death lawsuit trial against the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Friday was the second day of testimony.

For the majority of the morning and afternoon – Kager’s family members took the stand to talk about the loving mother of two.

Kager’s estranged husband broke down in tears several times on the stand. At one point he became so overcome with emotion he had to take a break.

The Virginia Beach Police Department began calling their witnesses this afternoon.

It’s possible that the jury will be given the case tomorrow afternoon.

They will be deciding whether or not Kager’s family deserves financial compensation for her death.

