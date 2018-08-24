Grocery chain Wegmans plans Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wegmans Food Markets is now hiring and training full-time employees for its planned Virginia Beach store.

The new location is Wegmans’ furthest expansion south to date, and will open in spring 2019 near the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards. Available full-time positions include everything from entry-level management to customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks.

Wegmans Virginia Beach will employ approximately 500 people, the majority of whom will be hired locally. Of these, there are 185 full-time positions ready to be filled across all departments. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at Wegmans.com/careers, or call 757-271-0571 for more information. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there.

“These jobs offer competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and a friendly, positive workplace,” said store manager Mike Coyle, who started his Wegmans career as a management trainee in the produce department 25 years ago. “New employees are brought on board quickly for in-depth training on the customer service skills and product knowledge that set our people apart.”

Wegmans has more than 48,000 employees chainwide and was recently named “America’s Favorite Supermarket” in a consumer study by Market Force Information. The company is set to open three new locations in 2019: in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brooklyn, New York.