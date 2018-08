NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sidney Lucas, a former Newport News firefighter, has appealed a sentencing of 16 days in jail and four years of unsupervised probation for the two indecent exposure charges against him.

Lucas will now have the charges against him sent to grand jury.

Lucas had been with the Newport News Fire Department from 2006 until submitting his resignation to the department on April 23, 2018.

Officials with NNFD would not go into specifics about the incident of alleged indecent exposure.