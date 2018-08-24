× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a comfortable day Saturday

Mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the upper 50s inland to near 70 by the coast.

Looks like we will finally have a dry weekend in the forecast. After 5 weeks in a row of rain on at least one day of the weekend we are finally forecasting a dry Saturday and Sunday! Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. A very slight chance for a stray shower along the Outer Banks. Other than that, should be a nice dry day. A little bit more cloud cover near the coast due to onshore winds. A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We should see a little bit more sunshine.

Temperatures will soar to the low 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy and rain chances will virtually be non-existent. Shower and storm chances will increase on Thursday and Friday. We’ll see highs in the low 90s on Thursday with a 30 percent chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon. A very similar day on tap for Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours

Meteorologist April Loveland

