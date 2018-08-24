× First Warning Forecast: Cooler And Drier

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another gorgeous day to finish up the work week with tons of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, well below our normal high of 84. The humidity will still be very low this afternoon making us feel very comfortable. Wind will shift from the east at 5-15 mph. We will drop to the upper 60s overnight with a clear sky.

After 5 weeks in a row of rain on at least one day of the weekend we are finally forcasting a dry Saturday and Sunday! We will stay on the cooler side Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lots of sunshine. Sunday we start the gradual warm up with highs reaching the upper 80s. We are looking at extra cloud cover for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity will start to creep up Sunday.

Next week the heat moves right back in. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Humidity will move back in making us feel much warmer than that. On the plus side we will stay dry through the week with the highest rain chance not until Thursday evening at 30%.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa early Friday and then move west at 20 mph for the next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

