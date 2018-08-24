Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces birth of new foal

COROLLA, N.C. – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund and tourism magazine Corolla Beach Music announced the birth of a foal to one of Corolla’s wild horses Thursday morning.

The foal was born around 9 a.m., and the Corolla Wild Horse Fund confirmed that the foal was a girl. Pictures of the foal show her minutes after her birth being cleaned by her mother.

According to Corolla Beach Music, the foal is nursing already.

“Looks like Castaño has a sibling!!!” the magazine said in a Facebook post.