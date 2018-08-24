Chesapeake community home for young men in need now open

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – It’s a home with a history, but thanks to donations from the community it now has a holds a bright future for young men in the 757.

On Friday the ribbon was cut on the Elder’s House along Bells Mill Road in Chesapeake. The home is owned by Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, and this land was the church’s first location back in 1907.

Back then it was built by seven young men, and soon it will become the home of eight young men who need help getting through high school.

“They can live here middle school to high school, but they can never have had an expulsion or criminal record. There will be supervision; it will be state licensed,” said Bishop Kim Brown, founder of the Elder’s House and pastor at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.

The entire project was made possible by donations.

More information can be found and donations can be made through the Elder’s House website.

Related:

Community takes action to build Chesapeake home for young men with families who can’t take care of them