Charges certified against man who allegedly led Chesapeake Police on chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. Multiple charges were certified to grand jury against 32-year-old Christopher Hefflefinger, who allegedly led Chesapeake Police on a chase through the city and into Portsmouth.

The April 2018 pursuit led to police charging Hefflefinger with second degree elude/disregard of police — felony; DUI second; refusal to take a breathalyzer second; suspended operator/license; Improper registration, title, plate.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet Equinox driven by Hefflefinger in the Chesapeake area around 6:47 p.m. and began a DUI investigation when coming into contact with Hefflefinger, according to officials.

During the officer’s attempt, Hefflefinger allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands and fled the scene in the vehicle, leading the officer on a vehicle pursuit.