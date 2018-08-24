August Squadron of the month: HSC-22 Sea Knights

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is honoring HSC-22 as our August Squadron of the Month!

The Sea Knights are a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron that’s been based at Naval Station Norfolk since September 29, 2006.

They’re an active unit, with certain members leaving on different sea-going detachments throughout the year.

They operate the MH-60S Seahawk, commonly known as the Knighthawk, to carry out worldwide missions of logistic support, search and rescue, and medical evacuations.

The squadron is home to 37 pilots and 177 Sailors and search and rescue swimmers. It’s one of the smallest squadrons in the Navy.

You can follow the Sea Knights on Facebook to keep up with their day to day happenings!