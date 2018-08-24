Annual surfing championship draws visitors from all over the globe to the Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 56th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships kicked off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this week.

People from all over the world traveled to Virginia Beach to take part in the fun.

"I'm from Byron Bay, Australia, and we're here for the Vans ECSC Contest. Super fun. Waves are kind of average, but you've just got to get it done," said surfer Kyuss King.

The ECSC, also known as the Surfing Carnival, is the second-oldest, continually run surfing championship in the world.

The championship will take place at the Oceanfront for the rest of the weekend, starting at 7 a.m. each day and ending Sunday at 10 p.m. It's free for everyone and will also host beach volleyball, monster bikes and surf vendors.

King and many other participants say they're likely to return next year.