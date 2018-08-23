HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Joél Casanova joins us from BeatHunter Dance for a lesson in HipHop and dance. BeatHunter provides movement coaching and dance instruction in Virginia Beach including classes in HipHop. Learn more at beathunterdance.com.
We get moving with a lesson from BeatHunter Dance on Coast Live
-
New Virginia Beach dance studio offers fun, active summer camp
-
Previewing the big CoVa “Best of” Party with a hula twist on Coast Live
-
Local dancers strut for the animals with a preview of Dancing for Paws on Coast Live
-
Celebrating National Scotch Day with taste on Coast Live
-
A tasty lesson in preparing tuna gets us in a party mood on Coast Live
-
-
Smithfield Police Department releases lip sync video
-
Making guacamole hummus and other gluten free dishes on Coast Live
-
The country music scoop from Coop and 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Navy veteran promotes farm life movement
-
The guys from Magic Men bring ladies night early on Coast Live
-
-
Live Music Spotlight with The Tiki Bar Band on Coast Live
-
News 3’s Jessica Larche wins ‘Dancing for Paws’ event
-
Kitten cuteness overload on Coast Live