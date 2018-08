WASHINGTON – It took replay review, but Ryan Zimmerman – the Virginia Beach native, clubbed his 11th career walk-off home run Wednesday night. His two-run tater, initially ruled a game-tying double, gave the Nationals an 8-7 victory vs. the Phillies.

The 11th walk-off home run ties Zimmerman, the Kellam High School alumnus, with David Ortiz and Tony Perez for eighth-most in MLB history.