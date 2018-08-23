Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 75-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Authorities say 75-year-old Tomas Marquez was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen leaving his home on foot as he was going to get a haircut at an unknown location.

Marquez is 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black eyes, black and gray hair and was last seen wearing white shoes and a blue or green baseball cap.

If you have seen Marquez or are aware of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 385-5000.

