New homeless center set to open in Virginia Beach, providing one-stop shop for those in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach will be opening its Housing Resource Center next month.

Thursday morning, the Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to marking the completion of the facility.

Staff told News 3 this will be a one-stop shop of services for individuals as well as families experiencing homelessness or on the verge.

In a press release, they said “the integration of shelter, housing, health center, dining hall, learning facility, supportive services and community resources in one facility makes it the first of its kind in South Hampton Roads.”

It’s a $30 million facility paid for by the city, federal and private donations to provide homeless families and individuals a place to get back on their feet.

The Housing Resource Center is an initiative by Virginia Beach City Council to end homelessness since 2012.

Inside will be a learning center with job readiness courses and training classes to help parents find employment.

They’ll even be coached on a personal improvement plan to help give their children the best life possible.

Other features include 49 singles shelter beds, 10 motel style units, and 29 one-bedroom efficiency apartments.

