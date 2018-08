OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Firefighters responded to a vacation home fully engulfed in flames in the 2500 block of Ocean Isle Loop in Waves, North Carolina, Thursday.

The call came in around 1 p.m. All occupants had evacuated the home when crews arrived.

House destroyed by fire in Rodanthe NC #OBX pic.twitter.com/RHKDDx2MI5 — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) August 23, 2018

According to the Dare County Fire Marshal’s Office, authorities also evacuated surrounding homes as a precaution.

The house is said to be a total loss. No other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

