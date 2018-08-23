Two injured after vehicle overturns on Norfolk street

NORFOLK, Va. – A vehicle that overturned in the area of Colley Avenue and Graydon Avenue left two women injured Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2 p.m.

Authorities say a Lexus and an Isuzu Rodeo were involved in a crash when the Isuzu flipped over and the driver of the Isuzu was pinned by her arm.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All lanes on Colley Avenue reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

