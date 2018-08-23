× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and not as hot

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A more refreshing end to the work week… Clouds will clear out this morning as a cold front moves away from the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies by midday with just a few clouds in the mix this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach to near 80, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and below normal for this time of year. Dew point values will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s, making it feel more refreshing for this time of year.

Friday will be another fantastic day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the low 80s and humidity will stay low with dew point values in the low 60s.

The nice weather will continue for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will warm into low 90s early next week and humidity will return. Rain chances will stay low for the next 7 days.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Less Humid. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Thursday and then move west at 15 to 20 mph for the next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

