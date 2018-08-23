HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Based on a true story, Beautifully Broken is a film about three families— one American and two Rwandan— whose lives become intricately intertwined. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on August 24. Learn more at www.BeautifullyBrokenMovie.com.
The story behind the film Beautifully Broken on Coast Live
-
Spike Lee says he hopes his new film, ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ makes Donald Trump a one-term President
-
New Bruce Lee bio debunks myths about the ‘kung fu Jesus’
-
Wakanda heads to Washington: The Smithsonian adds ‘Black Panther’ props to its collection
-
Toy Story Land opens to big crowds at Walt Disney World
-
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author could face prison term
-
-
‘Incredibles 2’ shatters animation box office record
-
It’s a summer of love over on Netflix
-
Backyard dangers: Bounce Houses
-
Every week, this woman nearly dies before she can get medical treatment
-
‘Hidden Figures’ author Margot Lee Shetterly receives Distinguished Citizen Medal from Hampton City Council
-
-
Terminally ill pup gets free Burger King cheeseburgers for life
-
Adrian Cronauer, disc jockey who inspired Robin Williams’ role in ‘Good Morning, Vietnam,’ dies
-
Harrowing parasailing accident leaves woman drifting in the wind for 45 minutes