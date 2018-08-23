The story behind the film Beautifully Broken on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Based on a true story, Beautifully Broken is a film about three families— one American and two Rwandan— whose lives become intricately intertwined.  The film will be released in theaters nationwide on August 24.  Learn more at www.BeautifullyBrokenMovie.com.