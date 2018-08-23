Public safety app protecting Regent University students with pinpoint accuracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local college campus is trying to take student safety to a whole new level with the use of a public safety app.

Regent University first deployed CampusShield last year but in 'new student orientation' for the incoming classes, they are encouraging students and staff to download it.

The app is free and the CEO of 911 Cellular told News 3 why this app is a step above the competition. "If you’re inside a building your location in the building is not reported, with this app their response becomes a lot more focused," said Chad Salahshour, the app's creator.

The Chief of police at Regent University echoed this information; "that’s a great advantage over other apps because it they give a call or an alert you want to know exactly where they are we don’t have to clear an entire building to find them. We can go directly to where they are," said Chief Chris Mitchell.

Nationwide CampusShield is being used at 120 colleges, 30 municipalities, and 12 hospitals. The company reports their accuracy and response time is second to none in the app-world.

Students at Regent can not ask for police assistance, they can record or attach pictures and videos to their reports to aid police in investigating these crimes.

To find out more about the app and how it applies to the school, click here.

For information on the software and what it does, click here.