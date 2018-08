× Portsmouth shooting leaves one injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at 11:49 p.m. An adult male victim was found shot in the upper body and was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This case is still under investigation. If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.