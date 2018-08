PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Airline Boulevard.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 3:59 a.m. The suspect, who was armed with a weapon, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported. This case is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.